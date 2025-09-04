MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Finnish President Alexander Stubb lashed out at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) because he's bitter about his country's lost independence after joining NATO, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said on her Telegram channel.

She drew attention to Stubb's statement, in which he noted that the SCO summit in China is a challenge to the Western world. According to him, the summit is an attempt to undermine the unity of the global West.

"Geography was apparently abolished in EU schools long ago, just as any basic reasoning was banned there, too. How can a summit in Asia undermine unity in the West?" Zakharova pointed out. "The way I see it, Finland is frustrated because it finds itself inside the dictatorial NATO bloc, instead of the SCO’s equal cooperation paradigm. But now it must endure the consequences of its lost sovereignty."

Zakharova noted sarcastically that Western countries have finally taken notice of the SCO.

"In 20 years, Western media have hid it from their audiences," she added.