Russia-Vietnam cooperation has intensified in recent years — Putin

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and Vietnam in many areas has intensified in recent years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Vietnamese President Luong Cuong in Beijing.

"It is even difficult for me to list all areas of our cooperation. In recent years it has intensified," he said.

Putin also noted special relations of alliance and fraternal mutual assistance that have been established between the two countries over 75 years.

"This year we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations. Over these years, special relations of alliance and fraternal mutual assistance have developed between Vietnam and Russia," he said.