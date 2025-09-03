Putin says is happy to meet North Korea’s Kim in Beijing

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his happiness to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Beijing on Wednesday.

"I am very happy to hold a separate meeting with you on the sidelines of today’s events," Putin said during his bilateral talks with Kim in China.

The Russian head of state added that he was happy to see his North Korean counterpart. "And I am happy to have an opportunity to discuss our bilateral relations across the board, among other topics," Putin specified.