Putin takes seat next to Xi Jinping during Beijing parade

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin took his seat at the central grandstand on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, hosting a massive parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The Russian leader is seated to the left of the event’s host, Chinese President Xi Jinping. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seated on the left from the Chinese leader.

Apart from them, the heads of states and governments from over 20 countries are attending.

Members of the Russian delegation, who accompany Putin on his visit to China, were also invited to the parade.

Prior to that, the leaders greeted war veterans. On his way to Tiananmen, Putin briefly talked to other leaders, including Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un.