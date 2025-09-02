Russia’s Putin discusses cooperation with leaders of China, Mongolia in Beijing

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he intended to discuss major areas of cooperation at a trilateral meeting with the leaders of China and Mongolia in Beijing and discuss further mid-term development plans.

"I have no doubts that our conversation today will be traditionally open and meaningful, and we discuss the main issues of our trilateral cooperation, as well as plans regarding our mid-term perspective," he said.

The seventh trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China and Mongolia was held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday.

Russia’s delegation accompanying President Vladimir Putin particularly consists of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov, Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Alexander Kozlov, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin.

The previous trilateral summit took place on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan in 2022.

The three countries cooperate in a number of fields, primarily the energy sector. The construction of the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline to China via Mongolia as a continuation of the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline is a flagship project.

Other priorities included cooperation in the spheres of transport and the development of a cross-border rail corridor.