Trade turnover between Russia, Iran gain 11.4% in H1 2025 — Putin

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. The mutual trade turnover between Russia and Iran surged by 11.4% over the first half of 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian.

"The mutual trade turnover is growing steadily. It increased by 13% as of the end of 2024 and added 11.4% more during the first six months of this year," the Russian leader said.

Trips from Russia to Iran and from Iran to Russia are becoming increasingly popular, Putin stressed.

"The number of tourist trips is growing. Growth totaled 13% in 2024," he added.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.