Putin-Aliyev meeting not yet held — Kremlin

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet spoken with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"It hasn't happened yet today," he told reporters, when asked whether Putin and Aliyev had already had a one-on-one conversation.

Aliyev will attend the September 3 celebrations in honor of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

On the eve of the SCO summit, the Russian leader had talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Peskov also said that today Putin is to meet with Iranian President Masoud Peseshkian and the head of Nepal.