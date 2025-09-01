Putin sees maintaining stability as one of SCO’s priorities

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Maintaining stability in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states and along their borders is one of the organization's priorities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing an SCO summit in the Chinese city of Tianjin.

"Of course, maintaining stability in the member states and along their borders is seen as one of the SCO’s priorities. Russia supports the draft program to counter extremism, which has been prepared for this meeting, and is ready to take part in implementing the document," Putin noted.

He also highlighted the importance of two agreements submitted for signing at the summit, which establish a universal SCO center in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent, designed to respond to the entire range of the current challenges and threats, and an anti-drug center in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe. "We expect the two centers to begin operations as soon as possible," Putin stressed.