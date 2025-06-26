Russian, Chinese intelligence agencies increase cooperation in all areas — intel chief

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The intelligence agencies of Russia and China are constantly interacting and increasing their comprehensive cooperation, Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin told TASS.

"We maintain a constant dialogue and cooperate well with the intelligence services of friendly China. And this interaction is expanding year by year," Naryshkin noted.

"Yes," he said in response to a question about whether this dynamic is observed in all areas of cooperation.