Russian, Saudi foreign ministers call for settling crises in Middle East

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia’s acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud have stressed the need for consolidating efforts to settle crises in the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following a telephone conversation between Lavrov and Al Saud.

"Special attention was paid to the regional agenda in light of the unprecedented escalation of tensions in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the Red Sea. The foreign ministers reaffirmed a common position in favor of further consolidating efforts by all responsible members of the international community for the sake of the fastest political and diplomatic settlement of the acute crises undermining peace and stability in the Middle East," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov and Al Saud "discussed the further development of Russian-Saudi relations with a focus on the implementation of the agreements reached following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to Riyadh in December 2023."