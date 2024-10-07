Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices rose at the opening on trading on the Moscow Exchange on Monday.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index rose by 0.12%, to 2,807.85 points, the RTS index also rose by 0.12%, to 932.37 points.

At the opening of trading, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate fell by 4.65 kopecks compared to the closing level of the previous trades and amounted to 13.4 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its growth and amounted to 2,810.22 points (+0.2%), the RTS index reached 933.15 points (+0.2%).

Meanwhile, the yuan rate began to grow and amounted to 13,513 rubles (+6.65 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange suspended trading in dollars and euros on June 13 due to US sanctions imposed against it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.