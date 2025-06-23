Attack on Iranian nuclear facilities ruined trust in 'global nuclear family' — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev has remarked to VGTRK TV interviewer Pavel Zarubin that the recent attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran’s nuclear facilities have compromised trust within the so-called "global nuclear family."

"In my view, these actions have dealt a significant blow to the trust that once existed among nuclear nations," Likhachev stated. "Despite the challenges of recent years - be it the Ukrainian conflict, Iran’s nuclear developments, tensions in the Middle East, or North Korea’s agenda - there was a shared understanding that strikes on nuclear facilities were unacceptable. That consensus was shattered in the early hours of June 22."

Likhachev believes that the situation has changed dramatically. "Three facilities were hit with powerful bombs. Or rather two facilities with bombs and one with missiles. Reports vary regarding the extent of the damage caused. It is clear that the key target was most likely the research reactor in Fordow, where high enrichment takes place, where, apparently, the enriched uranium reserves are located, or were located. We do not have full information," Likhachev explained.

In the early hours of June 22, US President Donald Trump announced that the American armed forces had successfully attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran - in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. He said that Tehran should agree to end the conflict. Since June 13, Israel has been striking Iran daily as part of an operation aimed against the Iranian nuclear program.