Trade tensions between China, US gradually easing — Chinese customs

BEIJING, January 14. /TASS/. Chinese authorities confirm that trade tensions with the United States are easing, but this is happening gradually, spokesperson of the General Administration of Customs of China Lyu Daliang said.

"Delegations of the two countries have held a number of consultations, which yielded positive results," he told a news conference, adding that "China-US trade and economic relations are gradually becoming less tense."

China is the third-largest export destination for US goods, and the third-biggest source of imports, the official noted. Beijing is building economic ties with Washington on a mutually beneficial basis, he added.

"Maintaining stable, healthy, and sustainable development of those ties is in the interests of both countries and the entire world. China and the United States should work together to implement the consensus reached by our heads of state, continuously narrow the list of mutual issues, and expand the scope of cooperation through dialogue and consultations," Lyu Daliang said.

China-US trade volumes fell by 18.7% in 2025 compared with the previous year to $559 bln. Exports from China to the United States amounted to $420 bln in the reporting period, a decrease of 20%, according to published data. Imports of US products to China lost 14.6% to $139 bln. Beijing's trade surplus for the 12 months of 2025 decreased by 22.3% to $280 bln.