Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $130.9 mln with settlement on January 15

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlement on January 15, 2026, totaling 10.2 bln rubles ($130.9 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The volume of currency sales on the domestic market with settlement on January 14, 2026, also amounted to 10.2 bln rubles ($130.9 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the Moscow Exchange’s currency section using the "yuan-ruble" instrument.