MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian international reserves increased over the week by $0.5 bln and totaled $ $687.7 bln as of June 27, 2025, the Central Bank said.

"International reserves as of the close of business on June 27, 2025 totaled $687.7 bln, having increased over a week by $0.5 bln or by 0.1%, largely because of the positive revaluation," the regulator said.

According to data of June 20, reserves totaled $687.2 bln.