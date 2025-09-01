UN Charter principles true, unshakable to this day, Putin asserts

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. The key principles of the UN Charter, which include the supremacy of international law as well as every country’s right to sovereignty and respect for its interests and independence remain "true and unshakable" to this day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Council in Tianjin, China.

"Following World War Two, the United Nations was created which is also celebrating its 80th anniversary this year," the Russian leader reiterated. "And its charter included the key principles: the supremacy of international law, a nation’s right to self-determination and sovereign equality, non-interference in domestic affairs, respect for any country’s independence and national interests. These principles remain true and unshakable to this day," he explained.

The Russian leader emphasized that the SCO’s activities are based precisely on these principles, "uniting like-minded allies, committed to the ideas of building a fair multipolar world order."

According to Putin, the documents that will be signed at the meeting will reflect the "coordinated approaches of member states on the pertinent issues of the global and regional agenda."