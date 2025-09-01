Putin delivers speech at SCO summit

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun his speech at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, which is being held in China’s Tianjin, a TASS correspondent reported.

The meeting is taking place from August 31 to September 1. Leaders from more than 20 countries and representatives from 10 international organizations are participating.

The SCO was founded on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai. Initially, it consisted of six countries: Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined in 2017, followed by Iran in 2023 and Belarus in 2024.