Putin sends greetings on Knowledge Day

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated school, college and university students, as well as teachers and students’ parents on Knowledge Day.

His video address was published on the Kremlin website.

"This day has marked the lives of all of us. After all, it is in school that we all came of age and embarked on the path to adulthood. This is why we remember well the feelings of joy and anxiety we felt on September 1. Today, Russian families are once again taking their children and grandchildren to school," he said.

"I would like to offer special greetings to our dear first graders. You are about to open a new and very responsible page in your lives, a time of personal growth and development when you will get to discover and fulfil your talent and potential," Putin noted.

"There are so many things you will learn in the process. Some will prefer social studies, while others will opt for STEM and natural science disciplines. But regardless, I am convinced that you will all be eager to discover the rich history and culture of our Fatherland. Of course, there is also the imperative of mastering digital technology and artificial intelligence while preserving your own human touch and a free and independent mindset," the Russian leader pointed out.

"We will do everything to make sure that you -all the children of Russia and its younger generation - benefit from the best possible environment for acquiring the most up-to-date knowledge, as well as engaging in extracurricular activities, creativity, sports, and useful recreational pursuits. We want every child in our country to grow up in good health, happiness and harmony, and to receive a quality education so as to be able to choose what they want to do in life, fulfil their potential and serve others. We want our children to love their Motherland with all their hearts, respect the elderly and appreciate the values of friendship and camaraderie," the Russian president asserted.

"This is why we have been paying so much attention to educating and supporting the younger generation, as well as doing everything to assist teachers in their noble mission and improve the school curriculum and educational infrastructure," Putin concluded.