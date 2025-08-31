Sappers defuse over 13,800 explosives in Kursk Region in one year — Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Sappers have defused more than 13,800 explosive devices in the Kursk Region since August 2024, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported.

"More than 13,800 explosive devices have been defused, and 418 hectares of territory have been surveyed," the ministry said.

The destroyed munitions include hand grenades, fuses, anti-tank mines, homemade drones, and submunitions, the latter of which are the most common and can be difficult to see in grass or foliage.

The ministry explained that when suspicious objects are found, people should move to a safe distance from them and report the find to emergency services.