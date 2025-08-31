Russian forces take control of 30-kilometer-long border section in DPR — expert

LUGANSK, August 31. /TASS/. The liberation of the settlement of Kamyshevakha in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has made it possible for Russian forces to take control of an over 30-kilometer-long section of the border with the Dnepropetrovsk Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Kamyshevakha was the last settlement that the enemy occupied in western DPR. Now, [the Russian army] has taken control of an over 30-kilometer-long border section between the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Dnepropetrovsk Region," he said.

According to Marochko, Russian troops continue to advance along the DPR border with the Zaporozhye Region. "Active fighting is underway there. It’s the Krasny Liman area, where we are moving to the north along the DPR border," he added.

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup East liberated Kamyshevakha on August 30, the Defense Ministry said.