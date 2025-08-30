Russia remembers China’s resistance stopped Japan from attacking USSR in 1941-1942 — Putin

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia will always remember that it was China’s resistance which prevented Japan from attacking the Soviet Union in 1941-1942, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Xinhua news agency ahead of his visit to China.

"In Russia, we will never forget that China's heroic resistance was one of the crucial factors that prevented Japan from stabbing the Soviet Union in the back during the darkest months of 1941-1942. This enabled the Red Army to concentrate its efforts on crushing Nazism and liberating Europe," Putin stressed.