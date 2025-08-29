Russia views confiscation of its assets in EU as hybrid war, escalation — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russia views the illegitimate confiscation of its frozen assets in the European Union as an act of hybrid war and a step on the path to escalation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

"Any transactions with Russian gold currency reserves without Russia’s consent are illegal. Blocking the Bank of Russia’s assets as well as any steps directed at their withdrawal crudely breach the recognized principles of the countries’ equality and the immunity of state property," she said. The diplomat noted that such actions contradict the norms of the UN Charter and the provisions of the 2004 United Nations Convention on Jurisdictional Immunities of States and Their Property.

According to Zakharova, "hypocritical attempts to justify these illegitimate actions by the purported Russian threat are rightfully assessed as legally null and do not change the essence of what’s happening, that is, the intentional breach of international law."

"The European Union’s current legal framework allows to confiscate the assets of Russian private individuals and public entities under contrived pretexts. The total volume of such assets, additionally blocked in the EU, surpasses 28 billion euros. We consider such steps as the escalation of economic aggression and an element of a hybrid war unleashed against Russia," the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman emphasized. The diplomat pointed out that "such measures are incapable of solving the systemic problems of Western economies which encountered stagnation" due to "the illegal and illegitimate sanctions war unleashed by them."

"The aspiration to use Russia’s assets to finance Ukraine is indicative of ignoring fundamental international obligations. Such illegitimate transactions with state assets set a dangerous precedent for the global financial system, undermining trust in Western jurisdictions and the basic property protection principles," Zakharova said. According to her, the risk of losing the assets in the West will result in the majority of countries, especially those of the Global South and East, completely losing trust in the Western financial system.

"The consequences will have a destructive effect on the Western financial system, including the large-scale capital outflow and the exacerbation of the budget deficit issue," she explained. "We retain the right to take necessary countermeasures, fully in accordance with the norms of international law, any retaliatory measures will be carried out based on the reciprocity principle," the diplomat concluded.

About Russian assets

In October 2024, the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) announced reaching an agreement on the details of providing a loan to Ukraine to the tune of $50 billion backed by the immobilized Russian assets across the group. It was reported that the United States undertook to send $20 billion, with the rest of the sum coming from the G7 and EU.

The European Union, Canada, the US and Japan have frozen about $300 billion of Russian assets since the onset of Russia’s special military operation. About $5-6 billion of them are in the United States while most of Russia’s frozen sovereign assets in Europe, totaling $210 billion, are held at the Euroclear depository in Belgium.