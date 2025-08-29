It is time for Afghanistan to consider resuming relations with SCO — Shoigu

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Most of member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are in favor of resuming relations between Afghanistan and the organization, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said in an article for Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"Russia and Afghanistan's neighboring countries share the view on the importance of its restoration and sustainable development as an independent, self-sufficient state, free from terrorism, war and drugs," he wrote. "In this context, it is time also to think about resuming relations between Afghanistan and the SCO, starting, for example, with the launch of the work of a relevant contact group. Especially as the majority of the organization's member states support this approach," Shoigu added.

On July 3, 2025, Russia became the first state in the world to officially recognize the Taliban leadership in power, he said, adding that the decision was aimed at increasing cooperation between the countries in the trade, economic and humanitarian fields, in the area of strengthening regional security, including the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking.

"A set of those pressing issues was discussed during my visit to Kabul in November 2024," Shoigu said. "It was then that we were able to see with our own eyes the interest of the Afghan leadership in building a constructive political dialogue with Russia, and we outlined promising areas for possible economic cooperation," he noted.

Kabul perfectly understands that in order to move forward in economic matters, it is necessary first of all to ensure the safety of economic operators who are ready to enter the Afghan market, Shoigu stressed.

"Most states in the region are also stepping up their work with Kabul. This reflects the current realities," he concluded.