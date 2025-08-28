West should bear full responsibility for reconstruction of Afghanistan — Shoigu

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Western countries should bear full responsibility for the reconstruction of Afghanistan, though they are slowing down the development and politicizing issues of providing humanitarian aid to the country, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said in an article for Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"Obviously, this does not exclude the fact that Western states should bear full responsibility and the main burden for the post-conflict reconstruction of this long-suffering country," he wrote. "By the way, about $9 bln of Afghanistan's state reserves have been frozen there," Shoigu said, adding that this significant amount could help Kabul cope with its pressing social and economic problems.

"Instead, we see the West slowing down the development of Afghanistan, politicizing the issues of providing humanitarian aid to Kabul, linking them exclusively to the possibility of realizing its own vested interests," he stressed.

Shoigu also noted that this trend became especially evident under the administration of former US President Joe Biden. "Of course, this directly affects the security situation. Drug production is one of the most pressing problems, which significantly worsened over the years of the US presence in Afghanistan," he said.