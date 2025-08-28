MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Nelepovka in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Nelepovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,325 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,325 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 180 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 235 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 205 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 410 troops, a tank and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 240 troops and two artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 55 troops and a US-made armored vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, an air assault regiment and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Golubovka, Varachino, Pavlovka, Stepnoye, Kondratovka, Novaya Sech, Maryino and Yunakovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Ivashki, Volchansk and Ambarnoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 180 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 12 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots and seven materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 235 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 235 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk, Boguslavka and Borovskaya Andreyevka in the Kharkov Region, Stavki and Kirovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 235 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 22 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 205 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of six mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Fyodorovka, Konstantinovka and Dronovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 205 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, five pickup trucks and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots and a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 410 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 410 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, a jaeger brigade, two assault brigades, two air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov, Dorozhnoye, Belitskoye and Rodinskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 410 personnel, a German-made Leopard tank, three armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 240 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Voronoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Kamyshevakha in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Levadnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 240 personnel, seven motor vehicles and two field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 55 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 55 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novoandreyevka, Pavlovka, Veselyanka and Primorskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Nikolskoye and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 55 personnel, a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, 12 motor vehicles and five field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed eight electronic warfare stations, a counterbattery radar station, an ammunition depot and four materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian troops hammer Ukrainian military-industrial sites, airfields in overnight strike

Russian troops delivered an overnight strike by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military-industrial sites and Air Force bases over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a combined strike by airborne long-range precision weapons, including Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic ballistic missiles and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector and Air Force bases. The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, mercenaries in over 150 areas in past 24 hours

Russian troops delivered strikes on Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in more than 150 areas in the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck ammunition depots and warehouses of unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 locations," the ministry said.

Russian naval drone sinks Ukrainian reconnaissance ship in Danube estuary

A Russian naval drone sank the Ukrainian Navy’s medium reconnaissance ship Simferopol in the estuary of the Danube River, the ministry reported.

"A fast-speed unmanned boat delivered a strike on the Ukrainian Navy’s medium reconnaissance ship Simferopol in the estuary of the Danube River. As a result of the attack, the Ukrainian ship sank," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet, 192 UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet and 192 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 aircraft, two guided aerial bombs, two rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 192 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 666 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 80,018 unmanned aerial vehicles, 625 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,831 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,588 multiple rocket launchers, 29,005 field artillery guns and mortars and 40,547 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.