MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Starting next year, Moscow will initiate a systematic effort to restore the districts of Donetsk that were subjected to direct artillery fire, Mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin said in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda.

"One of the major tasks right now is the restoration of the districts of Donetsk that were under direct artillery fire. The enemy has been pushed back, and starting next year, we will systematically enter these areas - there is a tremendous amount of work to be done," Sobyanin stated.

He emphasized that Moscow continually provides assistance in rebuilding the sister cities of Lugansk and Donetsk. The capital is repairing thousands of facilities, including residential buildings, kindergartens, schools, and hospitals, as well as improving roads and restoring utility networks.