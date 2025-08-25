Russian, Iranian presidents set bilateral meeting in China — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian agreed in a phone call to hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in China this week, the Kremlin’s press office announced in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, the Russian and Iranian presidents "have agreed to meet at the upcoming SCO Summit in China," which is scheduled to run between August 31 and September 1.

Russia and Iran have been maintaining permanent contacts regarding various issues, including on the Iranian nuclear issue.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced in a statement earlier in the day, that Iran’s top diplomat Abbas Araghchi informed his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov by phone about recent discussions with British, German, and French counterparts regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

"The Iranian foreign minister briefed Lavrov in detail on the results of his phone conversation with his counterparts from the UK, Germany, and France on the settlement of issues surrounding Iran’s nuclear program," the Russian ministry’s statement reads.

Iran’s nuclear program

The United States and the EU3 countries previously set the end of August as the deadline for concluding a nuclear deal with Iran. If no agreement is reached, the EU3 plans to trigger the snapback mechanism, which would re-impose UN Security Council sanctions previously lifted under the 2015 JCPOA.

Iran, meanwhile, has warned the EU3 against coordinating its position with the United States and has threatened to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty if UN sanctions are reinstated. In 2025, five rounds of Iran-US talks on the nuclear issue ended without result, due in part to Israel’s military operation starting on June 13 and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22. Negotiations conducted by the EU3 countries were unable to mediate a new agreement.