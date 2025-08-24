IAEA reaction to Ukraine’s attack on Kursk nuclear power plant muted — envoy

VIENNA, August 24. /TASS/. The reaction of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the night attack by a Ukrainian drone on the Kursk nuclear power plant was vague, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, said.

The IAEA previously said it had not detected an increase in the radiation background around the Kursk station, adding that it is "aware of publications" about the Ukrainian attack, but "does not have independent evidence" of what happened.

On the night of August 24, the air defense systems destroyed Ukraine’s unmanned aerial vehicle near the Kursk power station. There were no casualties. The drone detonated while falling damaging a transformer the station uses for its own needs. The local fire was extinguished. The radiation background at the industrial site of the Kursk station and the surrounding area has not changed and meets natural indicators, the plant added.

Ukraine regularly tries to attack the Russian nuclear infrastructure facilities. Earlier, it attempted to attack the Zaporozhye and Smolensk nuclear power plants.