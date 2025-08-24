MELITOPOL, August 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army’s attack on the Kursk nuclear power plant (NPP) signals that the enemy is trying to fully erase the red lines by hitting NPPs that have always been inviolable during military conflicts, Communications Director of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) Yevgeniya Yashina told TASS, adding that Kiev is using methods that could lead to escalation with uncontrollable consequences.

"This signals the erasure of red lines. Nuclear power plants have historically been facilities protected by international norms, and inviolable in military conflicts due to enormous risks involved. Attacks on them or in their immediate vicinity represent a dangerous erosion of those taboos. This is a signal that the conflict may be subject to methods that lead to escalation, the consequences of which cannot be controlled," she said.

Rosenergoatom reported earlier that the transformer of Kursk NPP had been damaged after a Ukrainian drone fell down. When falling, the drone detonated, and the transformer of own needs was damaged. As a result, power unit No. 3 was unloaded by 50%.