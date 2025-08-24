{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia hopes attempts to disrupt negotiation process on Ukraine will be thwarted — Lavrov

Vladimir Zelensky "is also being stubborn, putting forward some conditions, demanding an immediate meeting with Putin, no matter what", the Russian foreign minister added
MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that Western countries’ attempts to disrupt the negotiation process on Ukraine laid down by Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, will be thwarted, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"They (Western countries - TASS) are simply looking for a pretext to prevent negotiations, and they want this to happen through no fault of theirs, no fault of [Vladimir] Zelensky, who is also being stubborn, putting forward some conditions, demanding an immediate meeting with Putin, no matter what. [This is] an attempt to disrupt the process basically laid down by presidents Putin and Trump, which was quite fruitful, and we hope that those attempts will be thwarted," he told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

On August 15, Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, met at a military base in Alaska. The conversation lasted about three hours, including a change of formats: one-on-one in the limo of the American leader on the way to the main meeting place and in a narrow three-on-three format. In a press statement following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and resuming cooperation, and invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress made in the talks, but noted that the parties had not managed to reach an agreement.

On August 19, two meetings on Ukraine were held in Washington, with results of the Russia-US summit in Alaska, Trump’s talks with Zelensky and a number of heads of European states, and security guarantees for Ukraine after the end of military actions discussed at both of them.

Foreign policyUkraineSergey Lavrov
Zelensky won’t be able to shift focus from issue of Russian language in Ukraine — Lavrov
Vladimir Zelensky told reporters earlier that Ukraine did not intend to grant Russian the status of a state language as part of the settlement of the conflict with Russia
Putin reports talking with Rosatom staff involved in special op
Vladimir Putin noted that some of them sustained serious injuries
Zelensky ready to talk territorial issues with Putin — Ukrainian deputy foreign minister
Earlier, the BBC broadcasting corporation noted that during the meeting between Trump and Zelensky on August 18 in the Oval Office, there was a map of Ukraine with 20% of its territories shaded in pink
Any attack on Russian commercial ships to receive harsh response, envoy to Canada says
It is clear that neither Canada nor its allies possess any real practical capabilities, Oleg Stepanov emphasized
Expert calls Russian Navy latest frigate 'sea terminator' frightening US military
The Project 22350 frigate is a modular launcher platform that can address the tasks of detecting and destroying priority targets in the coastal area and elements of carrier strike groups, including aircraft cruisers, Alexander Stepanov explained
Finnish president hopes relations with Russia to mend after special operation in Ukraine
Alexander Stubb hopes that new relations with Russia will be very practical
Maria Sharapova inducted to International Tennis Hall of Fame
The ceremony took place in Newport, Rhode Island
Press review: Russia wants China as Ukraine guarantor as Israel’s Gaza op may span 2026
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 21st
Approximately 6,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war currently held in Russia
According to the report, some of them have been detained since the spring of 2022
US does not allow Kiev to strike inside Russia by ATACMS missiles since late spring — WSJ
"Elbridge Colby, the Pentagon’s undersecretary for policy, developed the ‘review mechanism’ to decide" on Ukraine’s request to use long-range weapons made by the US and the ones provided by European countries and depending on American intelligence and components, according to the report
Security guarantees for Ukraine mean lifting sanctions against Russia — Chinese expert
On August 21, Vladimir Zelensky, during a meeting with journalists, stated that Ukraine opposed the inclusion of China among the possible guarantors of its security
Russia plans to hire Indian nationals in machinery, electronics sectors
"There is manpower requirement in Russia and India has a skilled manpower," Ambassador of India to Russia Vinay Kumar said
India, Russia discussing simpler payments for all categories of travelers
"There are several banks which have branches in India and are currently making transactions easier for a variety of travelers, including students and tourists from Russia," the Indian Ambassador in Moscow Vinay Kumar said
Russia's flexibility vs Zelensky's reluctance to compromise: Lavrov on NBC News
"Putin is ready to meet with Zelensky when the agenda is ready for a summit," the diplomat noted
Kiev wants to freeze conflict for rearmament as after Minsk agreements — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that Kiev's changed rhetoric regarding the military conflict in Ukraine "does not correspond to the realities that are happening in the political arena"
Intervision winner to receive 30 million rubles as grand prize — Russian MFA
Alexander Alimov emphasized that the prize fund does not allow for the first place to be shared between two performers with identical results
Trump says he would prefer not to attend potential Putin-Zelensky meeting
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told NBC News that there were currently no plans for the Russian president’s meeting with Vladimir Zelensky
Putin points to constant changes in conditions, methods of warfare
"If you fall a few weeks behind, you face increasing losses," the Russian leader noted
France summons Italian envoy in wake of minister’s call to send Macron fight in Ukraine
The French Foreign Ministry dismissed these remarks as unacceptable
Sandu’s party supports opponents of peace in Ukraine from EU — former Moldovan President
Igor Dodon also criticized the President of France, the Chancellor of Germany, and the Prime of Poland, who will come to Chisinau for a few hours next week to support Sandu’s party ahead of the elections
Russia to retaliate to Kiev’s ATACMS missile attack on Taganrog airfield — top brass
The ATACMS missile fragments that fell on the Taganrog military airfield caused injuries among the personnel and no destruction on the ground, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Accomplice in murder of General Moskalik detained in Russia's Saratov Region
The FSB established that in July 2023, the detainee proactively initiated contact via the WhatsApp messenger with an employee of the Ukrainian special services
Trump tells Orban he is very angry about Ukraine's attacks on Druzhba oil pipeline
The US leader expressed his support for Hungary and Slovakia and confirmed that he considers Viktor Orban "a great friend"
Russia’s Battlegroup West downs 59 Ukrainian drones, destroys 49 UAV control centers
Ground observation posts and electronic warfare systems destroyed or jammed 27 R-18 heavy combat multicopters as well, Battlegroup Spokesman Leonid Sharov reported
Ukrainian soldiers who have fled to Romania is equal to army corps — Russian military
Data from the Ukrainian border guard service indicates that since the start of 2025 alone, approximately 5,000 individuals have crossed into Romania, a figure sufficient to assemble a mechanized brigade
Chief of Georgia’s State Security Service resigns
Anri Okhanashvili assumed his position as head of the SSS in April of this year
Female suicide bomber in Chechnya’s capital identified, investigators say
Four cases of cholera import registered in Russia this year — official
All these cases were from India, head of the Federal Service for Consumer Rights Protection and Welfare Anna Popova said
Ruling party’s executive secretary to take over as head of Georgia's security service
Prime Minister Irakly Kobakhidze emphasized that recent efforts have intensified in combating organized crime, corruption, and drug-related offenses
Roscosmos reaffirms plans to test-launch advanced Soyuz-5 rocket in December
The new rocket is set to become fully operational in 2028
Russia, US discuss options for working together in Alaska — Putin
Russia and US are discussing the possibility of working together in the field of natural gas liquefaction, Vladimir Putin pointed out
Italian newspaper reveals name of Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream sabotage
According to Corriere della Sera, Sergey Kuznetsov arrived in Italy for a family vacation driving an SUV with a Ukrainian license plate
Money-like leaflets prompt more Ukrainian surrenders — Russian serviceman
The leaflets are scattered from drones over forest belts where enemy positions are located, as well as over populated areas
Norway to provide air defense worth $695 mln to Ukraine
The Norwegian government also announced an agreement with Germany on purchase of two Patriot air defense missile systems with a full complement of ammunition for Kiev
Trump convinced Ukraine will have to accept deal 'largely on Russia's terms' — media
According to Politico, while Trump acknowledges that negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement continue, the administration considers the process "a grind"
Seven Ukrainian drones downed over three Russian regions last night
Four drones were destroyed over the Rostov Region
Kiev presents Flamingo as its own product, hides collapse of military industry — expert
Alexander Stepanov explained that Ukraine’s actual military-technical capacity has been severely diminished by systematic, high-precision strikes carried out by the Russian Armed Forces, utilizing advanced complexes and strike drones
Zelensky says he would like to hold elections
Vladimir Zelensky's term officially expired on May 20, 2024
Ukraine may suffer military defeat should Trump’s peace plan falter — The Daily Telegraph
According to the newspaper, as the prospects for a swift peace settlement recede, the battlefield situation for Ukraine has become increasingly problematic
Russian fighters establish foothold in western Konstantinovka in Donbass region — expert
While fierce battles are taking place there, Russian troops continue to hold several lines they captured earlier, Andrey Marochko said
Lukashenko says Ukraine conflict closer to resolution than ever
The Belarusian president emphasized that Russia’s terms will likely play a more decisive role in achieving peace than Ukraine’s terms
Kiev withdraws heavy mechanized brigade from Sumy over casualties
The Ukrainian military command left behind the 237th battalion of that brigade
Draft security guarantees for Ukraine could be ready next week — deputy foreign minister
Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the United States would discuss with Russia security guarantees for Ukraine that would be acceptable to Moscow
BP's Bob Dudley on working in Russia: 'We have the trust'
In an interview with TASS, Dudley talks about leaving BP, outlines the reasons why oil prices are unlikely to return to $100 per barrel and reveals the ways to gain the trust necessary for working in Russia
Pentagon chief fires head of Defense Intelligence Agency
The move follows a June assessment from the DIA of the Iran military strikes, the newspaper explained
Trump makes it clear Kiev needs to make deal largely on Russia’s terms — NBC
According to another NBC source, the Trump administration is not ready to "throw in the towel" on the issue of resolving the conflict and is certain that "there is no military solution to the conflict"
AfD leader says deployment of German troops to Ukraine would be "fatal mistake"
Weidel called Vladimir Zelensky a "tragic figure"
Latest situation update from Kharkov military administration chief Vitaly Ganchev
The situation around Kupyansk remains tense, according to Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Kharkov military-civil administration
Kiev may promise to renounce NATO in treaty, but violations possible — Kherson Governor
Saldo recalled the situation with the Minsk Agreements, which were intended to be aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict
No plans for Putin-Zelensky meeting — Lavrov
The foreign minister noted that the Russian president will be ready to meet with Vladimir Zelensky, if the agenda for the summit is prepared
Ukrainian brigades on frontline staffed at 30%, barely combat-ready — former officer
Bogdan Krotevich further explained that what Ukraine refers to as "reserves" are merely units reassigned from one sector to another, rather than fresh, fully equipped forces
Kursk NPP’s third unit unloaded by 50% — Rosenergoatom
The radiation background at the industrial site of the Kursk NPP and the adjacent territory has not changed and corresponds to natural values, the press service noted
Ten tourists disappear near Baransky volcano on Iturup Island in Kurils
Six people are currently involved in the search
Russian interceptors to neutralize Ukrainian spy drones soon — Ukrainian military reporter
Serafim Gordienko added that the Ukrainian armed forces do not have a solution to counter Russian drones
Ukrainian special services use embassies to transfer weapons to Africa — association
Alexander Ivanov emphasized that Ukraine was seeking to create new zones of instability and exert pressure on African countries that had declared their independence from the West
Russian cinema to discard Hollywood cliches when special operation ends — Kusturica
The Serbian filmmaker further expressed optimism about the future, suggesting that the ongoing military operation will lead to the emergence of new values, ultimately replacing outdated ones, and that the Russian film industry will find its authentic voice
Russian armed forces liberate Filiya in Dnepropetrovsk region — defense ministry
According to information provided by the Russian Defense Ministry, five settlements were previously liberated in the region
Peace in Europe impossible without Russia’s participation — German politician
Klaus Von Dohnanyi urged European nations to foster better relations with Moscow while steadfastly protecting their national interests
Russian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers discuss latest developments in South Caucasus
Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov "exchanged preliminary assessments of the meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, co-chaired by the deputy prime ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan, held in Astrakhan the day before"
Over 1 mln members of Ukrainian armed forces killed or wounded since start of special op
Data obtained from the Russian defense ministry’s daily bulletins and other open-access information from its officials indicates that Kiev lost some 595,000 troops as killed or wounded in action in 2024
Kiev needs one hour to register loss of Donbass, Novorossiya in constitution
Governor of the Kherson Region stressed that Donbass and Novorossiya have become part of Russia under the constitution of the Russian Federation, and this is unconditional
About 60% of Germans dissatisfied with government, Chancellor Merz — poll
Notably, Merz’s support has decreased from 49% when he assumed office in early May, according to a recent poll conducted by the INSA sociological institute for Bild am Sonntag
Accomplice in the murder of General Moskalik fully admits guilt
The man is a native of Saratov and a citizen of the Russian Federation
Russia to reciprocate, if Finland takes neutral stance on Ukraine — senior legislator
Vladimir Dzhabarov pointed out that Finland has recently taken increasingly Russophobic positions
India wants to supply more electronics, cars to Russia — Ambassador
The trade between the two countries is growing, the Indian diplomat noted
Belarusian leader highlights Putin’s refusal to hit Kiev with Oreshnik missiles
According to Alexander Lukashenko, Russia had the opportunity to use the missile system against sensitive Kiev targets, but chose not to do that because Moscow in general is committed to peaceful settlement
Kiev to receive more than 3,000 US air-launched missiles during six weeks — WSJ
The military aid package totaled $850 mln, according to the sources
About 3,000 Ukrainian troops trapped near Kleban-Byk in Donetsk region — TV channel
According to the report, Russian artillery has destroyed two Ukrainian infantry platoons and several reinforced concrete weapon emplacements of the enemy’s 93rd separate mechanized brigade
India to buy oil where it is beneficial — Ambassador
"US decision is unfair, unreasonable and unjustified," Vinay Kumar noted
Russian envoy sees Canada driving itself into no-win situation in Arctic
Hostility toward Russia is irrational from the point of view of Canadian security interests and long-term national objectives and tasks in general, Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov emphasized
Protests for release of head of Gagauzia afoot in Moldova
The protest n Ceadir-Lunga remained non-violent despite resistance from police forces
Air defenses down 95 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight
On-duty air defense capabilities intercepted and destroyed 95 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles overnight over the territories of the Bryansk, Tver, Kaluga, Oryol, Tambov, Novgorod, Belgorod, Rostov, Kursk, Smolensk, Samara, Leningrad Regions, the Republic of Crimea and the Republic of Tatarstan
Negotiated settlement of crisis in Ukraine to uphold its sovereignty — US State Department
On August 15, Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, met at a military base in Alaska
Drone attack on Russia’s Volgograd region leaves three people, including a child, injured
One of the UAVs fell near a residential building, damaging several windows
United Kingdom may have to apply to IMF for loan due to economic problems — newspaper
"We will not be able to roll over debt, we will not be able to meet pensions payments, benefits will be hard to pay out," Professor of the University of Cambridge Jagjit Chadha said, cited by The Daily Telegraph
INTERVIEW: India, Russia have no problems in payment for oil imports — envoy
Director General and CEO of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations Ajay Sahai told TASS earlier that there were billions of rupees in Indian banks belonging to Russian exporters
Journalist Kirill Vyshinsky passes away
Simonyan highlighted Vyshinsky's courage, strength of character, and resilience in recent years as he battled a severe illness
Global South’s interests to be in focus of Indian presidency in BRICS — Ambassador
New Delhi will have in its focus "the global challenges such as health, technology development, and climate change," the Ambassador stressed
Shnaider defeats Alexandrova in WTA tournament final, wins first trophy in season
The match ended with a score of 6:3, 4:6, 6:4 in favor of Schneider who won her first trophy this season
Russia is at the forefront of developing thermonuclear fusion technologies — Putin
Thanks to the formed backlog, developments in this area are already being used to create a whole range of applied solutions, the President stated
Reaching peace in Ukraine is challenging task, German Chancellor says
"Let me make an analogy: we are at a ten-kilometer segment and probably passed the first two hundred meters," Friedrich Merz said
Houthis carry out missile strike on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport — spokesman
The missile units of the Yemeni Armed Forces have carried out a unique military operation, launching a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saria said
German-made Leopard tanks inferior to Russian armor — Rostec
The state tech corporation said that Russian-made T-72B3M, T-80BVM and T-90M vehicles are the serial-produced tanks best adapted to modern warfare
Zelensky won’t be able to shift focus from issue of Russian language in Ukraine — Lavrov
Vladimir Zelensky told reporters earlier that Ukraine did not intend to grant Russian the status of a state language as part of the settlement of the conflict with Russia
Russia strikes Ukrainian defense industry enterprise, temporary military deployment points
Russian air defense systems have intercepted four guided aerial bombs and 160 fixed-wing drones over the past 24 hours
UAC patents wide-body long-range aircraft competitor to Boeing 787-9
The closest to the developed aircraft is the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, but it boasts lower operating costs
Mayor names technical malfunction as possible cause of Central Children's Store explosion
Moscow doctors are providing assistance to the injured people, Sobyanin added
Kiev alarmed European anti-Nazis take up arms against its military — Russian intelligence
The SVR noted that when such volunteers were captured, Ukrainian authorities did not include them in exchange lists
Russian troops strike Ukrainian special forces by glide bomb in Sumy Region
The Russian military command made a decision to deliver an air strike on the target using a FAB-500 aerial bomb with the unified glide/adjustment module, the Defense Ministry reported
Russia does not put other countries on the hook by building them NPPs — Putin
"We are creating an industry, we are training personnel, we are creating opportunities for the production of equipment, localizing it on the spot," the President said
Venezuela, Russia expand mutually advantageous economic cooperation — Maduro
According to Nicolas Maduro, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed the implementation of joint investment projects in a phone conversation with Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez
Trump to figure out in two weeks which way developments around Ukraine are going
The US president said that he was not happy about anything about that war
Renovated memorial to Red Army that liberated Moldova from Nazism unveiled in Gagauzia
During the ceremony, residents and guests laid flowers at the memorial to honor the fallen soldiers
World Bank spends more on supporting Zelensky than on all of Africa — Russia’s MFA
According to Alexander Pankin, the secretariats of international financial institutions "have come under serious political influence from the West"
Explosion occurs on 2nd floor of Central Children's Store in Moscow, there are casualties
The building is being evacuated, smoke is coming from the third floor
Higher key rates won’t be forever in Russia, Putin says
Inflation is falling, and the monetary authorities will react appropriately, the Russian President noted
In Italy charges against Ukrainian involved in Nord Stream case equivalent to terrorism
His lawyer, Luca Montebelli, indicated that a decision regarding extradition could be made as early as September 3
Zelensky does not have the mandate to sign peace deal with Russia — French politician
Jean-Luc Melenchon, the founder of the LFI party, stressed that holding an election in Ukraine will provide a good opportunity for a truce demanded by the Europeans
Russia takes Ukraine's eyes in the sky almost completely out — security service
According to enemy intelligence, nearly all Ukrainian reconnaissance drones are being shot down along the front
UNSC to hold emergency meeting on Nord Streams on August 26 at Russia’s request — envoy
Russia will be drawing attention to how the German investigation is being delayed and how non-transparent it has been for the Security Council, Dmitry Polyansky emphasized
