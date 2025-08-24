Russia hopes attempts to disrupt negotiation process on Ukraine will be thwarted — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that Western countries’ attempts to disrupt the negotiation process on Ukraine laid down by Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, will be thwarted, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"They (Western countries - TASS) are simply looking for a pretext to prevent negotiations, and they want this to happen through no fault of theirs, no fault of [Vladimir] Zelensky, who is also being stubborn, putting forward some conditions, demanding an immediate meeting with Putin, no matter what. [This is] an attempt to disrupt the process basically laid down by presidents Putin and Trump, which was quite fruitful, and we hope that those attempts will be thwarted," he told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

On August 15, Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, met at a military base in Alaska. The conversation lasted about three hours, including a change of formats: one-on-one in the limo of the American leader on the way to the main meeting place and in a narrow three-on-three format. In a press statement following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and resuming cooperation, and invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress made in the talks, but noted that the parties had not managed to reach an agreement.

On August 19, two meetings on Ukraine were held in Washington, with results of the Russia-US summit in Alaska, Trump’s talks with Zelensky and a number of heads of European states, and security guarantees for Ukraine after the end of military actions discussed at both of them.