Russian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers discuss latest developments in South Caucasus

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov have discussed the latest developments in the South Caucasus region and interaction at multilateral venues during a telephone conversation initiated by the Azerbaijani side, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following the conversation.

"Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the latest developments in the South Caucasus region and interaction between Moscow and Baku at multilateral venues," the ministry noted.

Lavrov and Bayramov "exchanged preliminary assessments of the meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, co-chaired by the deputy prime ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan, held in Astrakhan the day before.".