Russian envoy sees Canada driving itself into no-win situation in Arctic

WASHINGTON, August 23. /TASS/. As regards the Arctic and cooperation with Russia in that region, Canada is driving itself into a situation where it cannot win, Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told TASS, commenting on a recent joint statement issued by the foreign ministries of Canada and Finland.

"The confrontational policy course being pursued by the 'maple leaves' in the Arctic and its drive toward 'the NATOzation' of the region will lead to nothing good for Canada itself," he argued. "Hostility toward Russia is irrational, we think, from the point of view of Canadian security interests and long-term national objectives and tasks in general," the diplomat warned.

According to Stepanov, "the establishment in Ottawa doesn’t seem to be thinking about the future as it drives itself into a no-win situation." "They’d better focus on ice hockey where they can play against us as equals. That would be interesting indeed," he added.

In a joint statement issued on August 19 following a visit by Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand to Helsinki, the two sides, among other things, confirmed their commitment to "deepening cooperation with the [North Atlantic] Alliance." Canada and Finland also said they remain committed to "ensuring Arctic <…> perspectives are considered in NATO activities."