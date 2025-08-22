Air defense forces shoot down 54 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions overnight

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The air defense forces destroyed and intercepted 54 Ukrainian drones over the Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry said.

"During the past night, from 11 p.m. Moscow time on August 21 this year to 07:00 a.m. Moscow time on August 22, 54 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles of an airplane type were intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems on duty: 19 UAVs over the territory of the Bryansk Region, 11 UAVs over the territory of the Volgograd Region, eight UAVs over the territory of the Rostov region, seven UAVs over the territory of Voronezh Region, three UAVs each over the territories of the Belgorod and Orel Regions, two UAVs over the territory of the Kursk Region and one UAV over the territory of the Republic of Crimea," the ministry said.