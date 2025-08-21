Russian troops liberate Aleksandro-Shultino community in Donetsk region over past day

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Aleksandro-Shultino in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Aleksandro-Shultino in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia delivers overnight strike on Ukrainian military sites in past 24 hours

Russian troops delivered an overnight strike by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting Ukrainian military-industrial facilities and firing positions of tactical missile systems over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a combined strike by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector and power facilities supporting their operation, military airfield infrastructure, positions of tactical missile systems, ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army. The goal of the strike was achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry said.

Kiev loses 1,270 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,270 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 115 troops, a tank and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 230 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and around 240 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 380 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 225 troops, a tank and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 80 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 115 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 115 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, two assault brigades and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Novaya Guta, Andreyevka, Novaya Sech, Proletarskoye, Katerinovka, Varachino, Sadki and Yunakovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Gatishche and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 115 personnel, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, 13 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 11 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk, Andreyevka and Novy Mir in the Kharkov Region, Sredneye and Kirovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 230 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, among them four armored combat vehicles of Western manufacture, 24 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven electronic warfare stations and six ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 240 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Markovo, Nikolayevka, Minkovka and Vasyukovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 240 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, two pickup trucks and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 380 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 380 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, an assault brigade, two air assault brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Krasnoarmeysk, Rodinskoye, Chunishino and Udachnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Filiya in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 380 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and a Turkish-made Kirpi armored vehicle, 12 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 225 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 225 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deeper into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Velikomikhailovka, Dibrova and Ivanovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Poltavka, Olgovskoye and Dorozhnyanka in the Zaporozhye Region and Kamyshevakha in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 225 personnel, a tank, four armored combat vehicles, 12 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 80 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 80 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Belogorye and Stepovoye the Zaporozhye Region, Novoberislav, Ponyatovka, Sadovoye and Belozerka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 80 personnel, a US-made HMMWV armored combat vehicle, 13 motor vehicles and two artillery guns, including an American-made 155mm M777 howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed eight electronic warfare stations and four ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian long-range UAV assembly, launch sites over past day

Russian troops struck Ukrainian long-range UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) assembly, storage and launch sites over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the sites for the production, storage and launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian air defenses intercept 294 Ukrainian UAVs, four smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 294 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and four smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four guided aerial bombs and 294 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 665 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 78,728 unmanned aerial vehicles, 625 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,697 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,588 multiple rocket launchers, 28,772 field artillery guns and mortars and 40,095 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.