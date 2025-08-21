Ukrainian army launches almost 100 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, August 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces launched 25 projectiles and 97 drones at Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, leaving eight people injured, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Shebekinsky Municipal District, the city of Shebekino and the villages of Belyanka, Voznesenovka, Meshkovoye, Murom, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Pervoye Tseplyayevo and Chervona Dibrovka were attacked with 34 drones, 21 of which were jammed and downed. A drone strike on a truck left a civilian injured in the city of Shebekino. The man was taken to the hospital," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the governor, three drones attacked the Novooskolsky Municipal District, one drone attacked the Rakityansky District and three drones attacked the Volokonovsky District. Three unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over the Gubkinsky Urban District and another two over the Alexeyevsky Municipal District. Six drones attacked residential areas in the Belgorodsky Districts, four of which were shot down; a civilian was injured. Nine drones were launched at three settlements in the Borisovsky District.

Gladkov added that four projectiles and 14 drones had been launched at the city of Graivoron and eight villages in the Graivoronsky District; two of the drones were downed. A drone strike on a car left a man seriously injured. In addition, a volunteer fighter and a member of the Orlan unit suffered injuries in the line of duty.

The Ukrainian military launched seven projectiles and 16 drones at residential areas in the Valuisky Municipal District. Six of the drones were shot down; a volunteer fighter was injured. Five attacks were carried out on residential areas in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District, which involved 18 projectiles and 17 drones. One of the drones was downed. A car hit an explosive device along the road connecting the settlements of Kolotilovka and Repyakhovka; two civilians suffered injuries.