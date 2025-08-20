Russian troops liberate three settlements in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated three settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Dnepropetrovsk Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup Center units kept advancing deep into the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlements of Sukhetskoye and Pankovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic <…> Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Novogeorgiyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region through offensive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,300 troops along engagement line in past day — latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,300 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 155 troops, a tank and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 245 troops, a tank and three Western-made armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and around 210 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 405 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 220 troops, two tanks and a Western-made multiple launch rocket system in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 65 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 155 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 155 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and five armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade, a jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Gavrilovo, Zhovtnevoye, Rudnevka, Sadki and Staraya Guta in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Melovoye, Sinelnikovo and Udy in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 155 personnel, a tank, five armored combat vehicles and 18 motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four artillery guns, an ammunition depot and a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 245 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 245 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three Western-made armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Doroshovka, Novosergeyevka, Olgovka and Senkovo in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 245 personnel, a German-made Leopard tank, three Western-made armored combat vehicles, 18 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six electronic warfare stations and six ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Vasyukovka, Dronovka, Minkovka, Nelepovka, Fyodorovka and Chervonoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 210 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, six motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 405 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 405 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, three air assault brigades, a jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Volnoye, Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk, Kutuzovka, Lysovka, Rubezhnoye and Toretskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Filiya in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 405 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and three artillery guns, including a Western-made weapon in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and a Western-made multiple launch rocket system in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Dorozhnyanka, Zelyony Gai and Poltavka in the Zaporozhye Region, Voronoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Aleksandrograd in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, two tanks, 10 motor vehicles, a Western-made multiple launch rocket system, a field artillery gun and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 65 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 65 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Belogorye and Primorskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Otradokamenka and Sadovoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 65 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 13 motor vehicles, four artillery guns and eight electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and three materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian troops strike wharf facilities used to supply fuel to Ukrainian army

Russian troops struck wharf facilities used to supply fuel to the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck wharf facilities used to deliver fuel to the Ukrainian army, a workshop for the assembly of unmanned aerial vehicles and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 148 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 217 Ukrainian UAVs, HIMARS rocket over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 217 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and a US-made HIMARS rocket over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 217 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Also, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed two Ukrainian small-size fast-speed motorboats in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, it said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 665 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 78,434 unmanned aerial vehicles, 625 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,677 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,588 multiple rocket launchers, 28,737 field artillery guns and mortars and 40,014 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.