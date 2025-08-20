MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The World Bank is allocating more funds to support the regime of Vladimir Zelensky than on the entire African continent, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said at the plenary session of the New Era - New Paths forum.

"In the World Bank, which the United States effectively controls through its veto power as the main shareholder, resources are not directed toward addressing the urgent challenges that developing nations and emerging economies of the Global South consistently raise at UN forums, the G20, and elsewhere. Instead, funds are allocated strictly along political lines," the senior diplomat said.

Pankin stressed that "more is spent on supporting the Zelensky regime through the [World] Bank than on supporting the whole of Africa." According to the deputy minister, the secretariats of international financial institutions "have come under serious political influence from the West."

However, now, the centers of economic power are shifting from the West to Eurasia primarily, as well as to Latin America and Africa, he noted.