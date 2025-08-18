Putin, South African leader confirm commitment to developing partnership between countries

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian and South African presidents, Vladimir Putin and Cyril Ramaphosa, have confirmed the commitment of the two countries to further development of a comprehensive strategic partnership in a telephone conversation, the press service of the Kremlin reported.

"The mutual commitment to further development of a comprehensive strategic Russian-South African partnership, close cooperation between the two countries on international platforms was confirmed," the Russian side stated.

Putin also informed his South African colleague about the results of the Russia-US summit in Alaska on August 15. The telephone conversation was the first in a series of international contacts announced by the Kremlin on Monday.