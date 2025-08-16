Lavrov, Hungary’s top diplomat discuss Ukraine in context of Alaska summit — Russia’s MFA

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto discussed the Ukraine crisis in the context of the Alaska meeting between the Russian and US leaders, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The two sides discussed issues related to the Ukraine crisis in the context of the outcome of the meeting between the Russian and US leaders in Alaska on August 15. They also touched upon practical issues of cooperation between Russia and Hungary, including the agenda of bilateral political dialogue," the ministry said, commenting on the phone call held at the initiative of the Hungarian side.

On August 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump met at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska. Their talks lasted approximately three hours, including a one-on-one conversation in the American leader’s limousine en route to the main negotiation venue, as well as a subsequent small-group discussion involving three participants on either side. The Russian delegation included Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the American side was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

In a statement to the media following the talks, Putin said they mostly focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict. The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and resuming cooperation as he invited Trump to visit Moscow. For his part, Trump stressed that "great progress" had been made, even as not all positions were agreed upon at the meeting.