Trump ready to hear Russia's concerns, eliminate root causes of Ukrainian crisis — expert

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has demonstrated a willingness to listen attentively to Russia’s security concerns and to seek a comprehensive resolution to the Ukraine conflict by addressing its root causes, said Professor Yury Borovsky, head of the Department of International Relations and Foreign Policy at MGIMO University under the Foreign Ministry. Borovsky made these remarks to TASS while commenting on Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

"The absence of a ‘deal’ should not be viewed as a failure of negotiations," Borovsky explained. "As was evident during the press conference, Trump is prepared, unlike his predecessor Joe Biden, to consider Moscow’s concerns and work toward resolving the Ukraine conflict in a more holistic manner - taking into account its underlying causes and the security issues that have developed across Europe."

Borovsky also speculated that the Kremlin and the White House "share a common plan of action" to address the Ukraine crisis.

"Following the negotiations, Trump indicated that he would facilitate a meeting between Putin and Zelensky, emphasizing that the Ukrainian leader must now make significant decisions and reach an agreement with the Russian president. If the outcome of the Anchorage summit was an agreement to hold such a meeting soon, it could be seen as a notable success," the expert said. He further pointed out that the effectiveness of the Anchorage talks, along with what he views as a diplomatic victory for Russia, is evidenced by Trump’s decision to delay new sanctions on Russia and its trading partners.

According to Borovsky, the meeting itself holds importance not only for its potential to resolve the Ukraine conflict but also for its role in restoring Russian-American relations.

"Particularly noteworthy is the friendly tone of the meeting, the warm and respectful interactions between the two leaders, and the high honors accorded to Putin. On one hand, Trump’s courtesy may reflect his desire to foster a positive environment for negotiations and potential agreements. On the other, the mutual sympathy and respect displayed by Putin and Trump are significant for the development of Russian-American cooperation. At the press conference, both leaders explicitly acknowledged their trusting relationship and expressed their willingness to continue engaging constructively," Borovsky concluded.