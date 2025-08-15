Putin, Trump exchange a few remarks before posing for a photo at airfield in Alaska

ANCHORAGE /Alaska/, August 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, exchanged a few remarks before posing for an official photo on the runway in Anchorage.

The two leaders warmly greeted each other on the red carpet at the airfield.

As they headed to a limousine to share a ride to the venue of their summit, Putin and Trump had a short talk interrupted briefly by loud sounds of US Air Force F-22A fighter jets taking off - the aircraft accompanied Putin’s flight before it landed in Anchorage.

Reporters fired questions at the two leaders, primarily the Russian president who set foot on US soil for the first time in a decade, but protocol of the United States stopped them with a 'Thank you, press' warning, meaning that they should not expect responses to their questions for the time being.