Trump, Putin share limousine ride without interpreters after landing in Anchorage — NYT

NEW YORK, August 15. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, respectively, shared a limousine ride from the airfield in Anchorage without any interpreters accompanying them, The New York Times (NYT) reported.

The newspaper said it was "highly unusual to see the leaders of two superpowers — and in this case adversaries — ride in the same limousine." While there did not appear to be interpreters inside the car, the NYT noted, Putin speaks English well enough to hold a talk with Trump.