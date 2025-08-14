Russian PM highlights successful development of economic cooperation with Kyrgyzstan

CHOLPON-ATA, August 14. /TASS/. The trade and economic cooperation between Moscow and Bishkek is developing successfully, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during talks with Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The Russian Prime Minister arrived in Kyrgyzstan on Thursday on an official visit.

"Despite the challenging international situation, our trade and economic interaction progresses successfully," Mishustin said. "The mutual trade turnover is growing steadily; Russian investments in the economy of Kyrgyzstan are increasing," he noted.