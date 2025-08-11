Russian deputy foreign minister hopes Putin-Trump talks will help to normalize ties

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov expressed hope that the upcoming meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, will give an impetus to normalization of bilateral relations.

"We hope that the forthcoming top-level meeting will give an impetus to normalization of bilateral relations, allowing to facilitate resolution of certain issues," he said in an interview with the Izvestia daily, speaking about resumption of direct air service.

"Although, obviously, the leaders will focus on other subjects," he added.

Trump said on August 8 that he hopes to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. The date and venue were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing options for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin, in his words, expects that the two leaders will meet in Russia’s territory after their talks in Alaska.