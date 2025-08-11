Putin holds phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the Kremlin, the call was initiated by Yerevan.

"Pashinyan briefed [Putin] on the outcome of his meeting with President Donald Trump of the United States and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, which had taken place in Washington on August 8," the statement reads.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint peace declaration following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington August 8. The document particularly establishes a transit corridor between the two South Caucasus nations, which will be named the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity. Armenia awarded the US exclusive rights to develop the route for 99 years.