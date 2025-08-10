Two die, three wounded after Ukraine’s drone attack on Tula

TULA, August 10. /TASS/. Two people died and three others were wounded after Ukraine’s drone attack on the city of Tula in central European Russia, the Tula Region governor Dmitry Milyayev said.

"Two people were killed as a result of an aerial attack on a civilian enterprise in Tula. Three people received wounds of various degrees of gravity. They were taken to a hospital," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The Russian defense ministry’s air defense units destroyed 11 drones on Sunday evening," he wrote. He also extended his condolences to the families of those killed and called on people to be vigilant amid the continuing air raid alert.