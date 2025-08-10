Putin informs Kyrgyz leader about his talks with US envoy, upcoming summit with Trump

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin informed his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Japarov, about the outcome of his recent talks with visiting US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and an upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump, the Kremlin press service said after their phone call.

"During the telephone talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov about the key results of his conversation with US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and a planned meeting with Donald Trump in Alaska. Sadyr Japarov welcomed the development of the Russian-US dialogue and the steps that are being taken toward settling the Ukrainian crisis by political and diplomatic means," it said.

"The leaders also discussed a range of current issues of bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, as well as cooperation within integration associations, including the CSTO, where Kyrgyzstan holds presidency this year," the Kremlin added.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that he hopes to hold a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15. The date and venue were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing option for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.