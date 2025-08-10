{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin informs Kyrgyz leader about his talks with US envoy, upcoming summit with Trump

US President Donald Trump said earlier that he hopes to hold a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin informed his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Japarov, about the outcome of his recent talks with visiting US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and an upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump, the Kremlin press service said after their phone call.

"During the telephone talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov about the key results of his conversation with US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and a planned meeting with Donald Trump in Alaska. Sadyr Japarov welcomed the development of the Russian-US dialogue and the steps that are being taken toward settling the Ukrainian crisis by political and diplomatic means," it said.

"The leaders also discussed a range of current issues of bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, as well as cooperation within integration associations, including the CSTO, where Kyrgyzstan holds presidency this year," the Kremlin added.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that he hopes to hold a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15. The date and venue were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing option for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

Russia warned West about conditions for preserving INF moratorium — senior diplomat
On August 4, the Russian foreign ministry came up with a statement saying that Russia no longer considers itself bound by self-restrictions on deploying intermediate-and shorter-range missiles as the conditions for observing the moratorium have vanished
Russian cancer vaccine to be free of charge — top oncologist
It is planned to launch it in general circulation in early 2025
Russia has other advanced weapons along with Oreshnik — senior diplomat
Commenting on the potential deployment of Russian weapons to new regions, Ryabkov noted, "It would be absolutely wrong, irresponsible of me to disclose concrete geographical locations"
Some countries to try to disrupt Putin-Trump meeting, Russian official warns
Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he expected to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15
Over 30,000 people in Japan receive evacuation alerts due to threat of landslides
The country’s authorities recommended the evacuation mainly to residents of small settlements in mountainous areas
India, Russia committed to expanding cooperation — Modi, following conversation with Putin
The Indian prime minister also thanked the Russian leader for information about the latest events in Ukraine
60% of Ukrainian assault groups destroyed in unsuccessful attacks near Sumy — sources
The enemy also lost one T-64BV tank and one D-20 howitzer
Ukrainian forces fired eight munitions at DPR settlements over past day
All attacks occurred in the Gorlovka sector, two civilians sustained injuries
Yerevan, Baku establish peace between two countries — Armenian PM
Nikol Pashinyan added that the unblocking of regional transportation links would attract billions of investment into the Armenian economy and urged the country’s citizens "to unite around the agenda of peace"
Ukrainian army deserters almost never return to service — security forces
The number of deserters to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to various estimates, is at least 400,000 military personnel
Press review: Putin-Trump meeting may revive dialogue while Moscow, Abu Dhabi deepen ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 8th
Russia’s South battlegroup destroys 15 UAV control points in 24 hours
The group’s press center chief Vadim Astafyev pointed out that the group’s units have advanced into the enemy’s defensive depth
NATO military infrastructure in Albania expanding — Russian ambassador
The Russian side has repeatedly drawn the attention of NATO member states, including Albania, to the need to build an equal and indivisible security architecture in Eurasia, Alexey Zaitsev emphasized
Russia’s East battlegroup eliminates 2 ammunition supply points, 16 UAV control points
The group’s fighters continue to carry out combat missions in the area of the special military operation, the group’s press center officer Alexey Yakovlev said
Sukhoi SuperJet crashes near Moscow with crew on board during test flight after repairs
They took off from Zhukovsky Airport for flight testing
Venue for Russia-US summit reflects intent of both countries to end confrontation — expert
According to Dmitry Suslov, holding such a full-scale summit on the territory of one of the countries underscores a qualitative shift in Russian-American relations
Putin to be first Russian leader to visit Alaska — US Department of State
Nikita Khrushchev, first secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union and chairman of the Council of Ministers, was the first Soviet leader to make an official visit to the United States back in 1959
One person killed in UAV attack in Russia’s Saratov Region
According to the region’s governor Roman Busargin, one of the drones fell in the courtyard of a residential building
Expert points to importance of timely communication between Chinese, Russian leaders
According to the political scientist, timely communication between the Chinese and Russian leaders "is a hallmark of their interactions, enabling prompt consultations on key concerns"
Putin says Russian hypersonic weapons’ existence impacts global situation
Russia is developing the most advanced weapons, including the Avangard hypersonic missile system and the Tsirkon long-range hypersonic anti-ship cruise missile, the president said
Russian Anti-Doping Agency receives 10 Therapeutic Use Exemption requests in July
The total number of received applications for TUE permits since the start of the year amounted to 109
EU countries trying to prevent early peaceful settlement in Ukraine — deputy
Slutsky noted that European politicians seek either to draw US President Donald Trump into an anti-Russian coalition, or to prevent the conclusion of peace and the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict
Ukrainian forces begin shelling Konstantinovka to intimidate population — expert
Igor Kimakovsky emphasized that a similar situation had been developing for a long time in Krasnoarmeysk and the neighboring village of Shevchenko
Analyst expects US pressure on India to be short-lived
According to Andrey Sushentsov, "Trump’s negotiation tactics include the use of pressure to ensure better terms for the US but if this approach fails, the president prefers to declare a victory, quietly canceling his earlier decisions"
Russia says reconciliation of Azerbaijan, Armenia must be integrated into regional context
Maria Zakharova said that the current stage of the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization "started with the direct assistance and central role of Russia with the adoption of the trilateral summit statement of November 9, 2020
Belarus never offered Russia to help with Ukraine, fearing NATO invasion — Lukashenko
Under such a scenario, in the president's words, Belarus will be exposed to missile strikes
Russia firmly supports reunification of Ukrainian children with their families
According to Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the necessary work is being conducted through the Commissioner for Children's Rights under the President of the Russian Federation, Maria Lvova-Belova
UK mercenary killed in Ukraine three weeks after signing contract
Alan Robert Williams' body has not yet been found, and, therefore, he is listed as missing, but his fellow soldiers confirmed his death
Trump open to summit with Russia, Ukraine, prepares for meeting with Russia — Reuters
The Kremlin expects the next meeting between the two presidents to take place on Russian soil, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov emphasized
Most Germans dissatisfied with cabinet, chancellor after 100 days in power
According to a survey, 60% of the respondents are unhappy with Merz and his cabinet
Europe should take active part in settlement in Ukraine — Macron
French President said that Paris, Berlin and London "are determined to continue supporting Ukraine"
Israeli forces enter several settlements in southern Syria
According to the report, Israeli occupation forces have invaded a number of villages and towns in the central and southern parts of Al-Quneitra province, establishing checkpoints and searching civilians
Russian forces take new positions in Sredneye, advance near Zelenaya Dolina in DPR
In the settlement of Sredneye, Russian servicemen have taken new lines and positions, there is also a small advance in the direction of Zelenaya Dolina, Andrey Marochko noted
Trump confident in resolving Ukraine issue by choosing Alaska for talks with Putin
US expert stated that Trump was still confident about reaching a deal on the conflict settlement in Ukraine
Putin talks to president of Brazil over telephone — Kremlin
The two heads of state also "confirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership relations, as well as cooperation within the framework of BRICS"
Ten UAVs destroyed overnight in Russia’s Voronezh Region, six - in Tula Region
Preliminary data shows that in one municipality, UAV debris damaged the wall of a private house, regional governor Alexander Gusev said
Ukrainian mortar attack targets group of medical workers in DPR
Locals discovered fragments of NATO-made mines at the site of the attack, military expert Igor Kimakovsky said
Russia not to be defeated in Ukraine — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader reiterated that Russia has the largest nuclear arsenal in the world
Putin-Trump meeting could be missed opportunity if limited to Ukraine — expert
"There are more important issues for the two presidents to address including the renewal of the New START Treaty which is due to expire in February 2026," James Carden, retired diplomat and former advisor to the US side of the US-Russia Bilateral Presidential Commission, said
NATO tries to gain firmer foothold in South Caucasus — Russian legislator
Konstantin Zatulin also remarked that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are once again demonstrating a willingness to disregard previous agreements with Russia
Putin briefs Tajik President Rahmon over telephone on results of negotiations with US
The Kremlin confirmed later that Putin and Rahmon held a telephone conversation earlier in the day
Chairlift collapses in resort area in Russia's Kabardino-Balkaria
Six people were injured with five of them hospitalized
Trump has invitation to visit Russia — Kremlin aide
"Looking ahead, it is natural to focus on holding the next meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on Russian territory," Yury Ushakov said
White House says Baku-Yerevan deal is blow to Russia-China-Iran influence
A high-ranking US administration representative also questioned Russia's peacekeeping efforts in the region
Putin, Trump face long-standing issues, plans for meeting encouraging — US expert
"I am not sure that the Ukraine conflict is yet ripe for resolution but there are a lot of other important issues that it is well past time for the Russian and American leaders to try to sort out," Michael Desch said
India to lose over $20 bln in two years if rejecting Russian oil — report
The US introduced extra 25% duties for India in connection with its acquisition of Russian oil and oil products
EU will not cling to Zelensky if power in Kiev changes — Dutch expert
According to Ab Gietelink, if Russian-American contacts on Ukraine are successful, the EU may join these discussions "in the coming months"
Russian army takes Ukrainian near Volchansk under fire control — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that enemy units located near Volchansk are trying to resist
Ukraine loses over 1,395 troops in special military operation zone in past day
Ukraine forces lost up to 195 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 230 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup West, up to 235 service members in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup South
Zelensky not invited to Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska — WP
Zelensky has not yet received an invitation, the newspaper reported
Zelensky admits impossibility of regaining control over lost territories — British daily
Vladimir Zelensky also conceded that reclaiming these territories through military means is no longer feasible
Germany makes quiet decision to stop work of leading Russian media — source
According to the source, "there are plans to increase pressure on the Russian media representatives, including their family"
India puts plans to purchase US weapons on hold — Reuters
Specifically, discussions on purchases of Stryker combat vehicles manufactured by General Dynamics Land Systems and Javelin antitank missiles jointly developed by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin have been put on hold
Putin-Trump phone talks held in friendly atmosphere — WSJ
The leaders also exchanged numerous messages through mediators, the report says
Kremlin confirms that Putin-Trump summit to take place in Alaska on August 15
"It seems quite logical that our delegation should simply fly across the Bering Strait, and that such an important and long-awaited summit between the leaders of the two countries should be held there," Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said
Russian envoy invited to memorial events in Japan’s Nagasaki for first time in years
"Unfortunately, a decision was made under Prime Minister Kishida several years ago to politicize these activities, which I believe was a mistake," Nikolay Nozdryov added
Indian calls declaration between Baku, Yerevan important diplomatic achievement
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on Friday following a trilateral meeting in Washington with US President Donald Trump
At least 39 people killed, almost 500 injured in Gaza in past day — Health Ministry
That said, Gaza’s death toll has reached 61,369 since October 2023, and over 152,000 people have been injured
Trump nominates Bruce for US deputy permanent representative to UN
Tammy Bruce has been the head of the State Department's press service since January
China happy with Russia, US maintaining contacts — Xi Jinping
The Chinese leader outlined China’s principled position and said that there are no simple solutions to complex problems
Putin-Trump meeting may take place on August 11 — Fox News
On August 7, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow and Washington had agreed on a meeting between the leaders in the coming days
Restrictions lifted at Russian airports in Vladikavkaz, Grozny, Saratov
According to the Federal Air Transport Agency, restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft have been lifted
Europeans urge Trump to speak with Russia after ceasefire, to protect Europe’s interests
The EU leaders expressed the view that the current line of contact in Ukraine should serve as the starting point for negotiations on territories
Russia, Ukraine to have ordinary border following special op, Belarusian president hopes
Alexander Lukashenko said that it is necessary to reach an agreement for the terms to be defined
France should join Russia-US peace initiative instead of arming Ukraine — politician
Leader of France’s Les Patriotes party Florian Philippot believes that the US president’s statements "shocked European warmongers"
Europe, Kiev present proposal to end the conflict in Ukraine — WSJ
According to the newspaper, the initiative includes a demand for a cease-fire before any further steps, an exchange of territories on a reciprocal basis, which implies the withdrawal of troops from the regions by both Russia and Ukraine
Russia makes another real peace proposal to Kiev — Putin
Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia's plan would mean ending the conflict once and for all, not freezing it
Zero rate leads to dramatic growth of uncovered demand — Central Bank
Deputy Governor of the Central Bank Alexey Zabotkin said that inflation may not merely grow but go out of control
US has no plan to recognize Palestine, wants to destroy Hamas — VP Vance
JD Vance pointed to "the lack of a functional government" in Palestine
Azerbaijan, Armenia, US adopt declaration on peace settlement — White House
The sides also agreed to create a transportation corridor between Azerbaijan and Armenia
Ukraine, the West on the verge of defeat, and Trump tries to prevent it — expert
The US leader is desperate to avoid it, but he has no understanding of the overall situation, no ideas and so just keeps concocting variations of the ceasefire idea, Michael Brenner noted
Actor Richard Chamberlain died at age of 90
According to him, the actor died on March 29 in Waimanalo, Hawaii, due to complications following a stroke
Minsk alarmed by aggressive attitude of Poland, Baltic states — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president underlined that these neighboring states are exerting pressure from all sides
Russia condemns Israel’s plans to expand operations in Gaza
Оn August 8, the Israeli security cabinet approved a plan to expand the military operation in the Gaza Strip and take control of its once most densely populated central region
IN BRIEF: What we know about thwarted Ukrainian drone attack on Sochi
According to a TASS correspondent, vacationers were evacuated from the beaches and outdoor pools in Sirius, rescuers and hotel staff ushered them to safety
Evacuation of 19 settlements starts in Kiev-controlled part of Donetsk People’s Republic
Reports say there are 109 children in these settlements
Expert sees proposed Putin-Trump meeting as West’s surrender in proxy-war with Russia
West and US leader "have realized they don't have any cards anymore to play against Russia," Rangarirai Shoko said
European politicians try hindering US attempts to resolve Ukrainian conflict — Medvedev
"The agonizing Bandera regime is in a panic recruiting the vilest scum of humanity to fight at the battlefront," Medvedev stated
Choosing Alaska for negotiations minimizes Europe’s influence on them — senator
Аcording to Vladimir Dzhabarov, the choice of Alaska was successful in terms of influencing the negotiation process of third countries
White House considers possibility of Zelensky participating in Russia-US talks — NBC
"it is absolutely possible," a White House representative pointed out
IN BRIEF: Putin on Oreshnik, disappointment in talks, corruption in Ukraine
According to the Russian leader, all the frustrations in the negotiation process stem from "excessive expectations"
European leaders afraid to be sidelined from negotiations on Ukraine — NYT
European countries are also seeking their participation in the negotiation process, but, as the newspaper notes, this is considered unlikely
British foreign secretary holds talks on Ukraine with Vance, Yermak, Umerov
The UK’s support for Ukraine remains ironclad, David Lammy said
Japanese MFA accuses USSR of attack to play down US atom bombings — Russian lawmaker
Vladimir Dzhabarov emphasized the significance of the Soviet offensive in Manchuria, noting that it was decisive because the United States would not have succeeded in ending the war with atomic bombs alone
Gas explosion at industrial site in Russia’s Bashkortostan Region leaves 36 injured
The facility belongs to the Bashkir Soda Company
Guardian reports leak of radioactive water from Britain's nuclear weapons storage facility
The incident occurred at the Royal Navy weapons depot in Coulport, where nuclear warheads for four Vanguard-class submarines carrying American Trident II ballistic missiles are stored
Russian army made every effort to preserve Chasov Yar during liberation — soldier
The commander of the first volunteer assault brigade also reported violations by Ukraine of the Chemical Weapons Convention
Russian defense chief calls for boosting capabilities against drone attacks in Kaliningrad
Andrey Belousov has made a working visit to Russia’s westernmost Kalininingrad Region, inspecting the Baltic Fleet’s military and social facilities
US makes progress in negotiations with Kiev, NATO allies on Ukraine — Axios
Earlier, Axios reported that representatives of the United States, Ukraine and some European countries will hold a meeting in the UK this weekend to agree on a position ahead of the summit of the leaders of the United States and Russia on August 15
Alaska summit overturns West's previous approaches to Russia — expert
"The demonstration of the fact that Russia and the United States are linked by a common destiny cannot but create a special atmosphere around this meeting," Karpovich said
Russian forces destroy 27 Ukrainian drones in West battlegroup’s zone
Air defense units destroyed 27 enemy fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, head of the grouping’s press center Leonid Sharov said
Press review: Russia, US pursue dialogue as Russian oil exports grow globally this week
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 7th
Meeting with Trump, possible communication with Zelensky: What Putin said
The Russian president said that both Moscow and Washington were keen on a face-to-face meeting between himself and US leader Donald Trump
Albania provides Kiev regime with comprehensive support, including in military sphere
Russian Ambassador to Albania Alexey Zaitsev recalled that in 2022-2023, when Albania held a chair of a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, it actively conducted the so-called Ukrainian dossier, demonstrating solidarity with the West and Ukraine
Zelensky undesirable at talks table because he can ruin everything — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk stressed that Russia rightly views Zelensky as lacking both the resources and strategic vision needed to sustain the war or achieve a meaningful agreement
Starmer, Macron intend to work with Trump on settlement in Ukraine — official
According to the office of the British Prime Minister, the two leaders reiterated their unwavering support to Vladimir Zelensky and to securing a just and lasting peace for the Ukrainian people
Russia's Klyuchevskoy volcano ejects ash up to 10 km high
According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Kamchatka Region, Klyuchevskoy has been assigned the 'red' aviation hazard code
Protest rally held in Paris against Israel's plans to occupy Gaza
Hundreds of people gathered on Bastille Square in the eastern part of the capital at 3 p.m.
Putin, Trump can bring economic relations between countries to new level — expert
Both sides can begin a substantive discussion of possible areas of restoration of economic cooperation fairly quickly, a member of the Russian International Affairs Council Yaroslav Lissovolik said
