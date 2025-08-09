Analyst expects US pressure on India to be short-lived

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on India stem from his desire to make New Delhi follow Washington’s foreign policy, but such attempts are bound to fail so US pressure will be short-lived, Andrey Sushentsov, head of Moscow State Institute of International Relations’ department of international relations and member of the scientific advisory board under the Russian Security Council, told TASS.

"Notably, the decision on India tariffs was made before US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Although India’s purchases of Russian oil were the formal pretext, the real reasons for Washington’s pressure on New Delhi lie elsewhere," the expert pointed out.

"India is the world’s largest country by population, which is developing rapidly. The US sees it as its strategic partner in terms of confrontation with China, which is why it would like India to recognize Washington’s leadership and abandon an independent foreign policy. However, such methods are unlikely to lead to the desired result, so US pressure on India will be short-lived," Sushentsov added.

According to him, "Trump’s negotiation tactics include the use of pressure to ensure better terms for the US but if this approach fails, the president prefers to declare a victory, quietly canceling his earlier decisions." In the expert’s view, "the US introduces trade barriers in a provocative manner, which often leaves no room for compromise, and in some cases - like with Brazil - Trump directly interferes in the domestic policy of other countries, supporting opposition forces."

"Such actions cause growing resistance from the ruling elites, which search for ways to give symmetric and asymmetric responses. The Brazilian president, for instance, has called for a collective response to US pressure by BRICS member states. This could prove to be an effective initiative," Sushentsov concluded.

On August 6, the US imposed additional tariffs of 25% on India over its purchases of Russian oil and petroleum products. That said, overall tariffs on Indian goods reached 50%. The Indian Foreign Ministry condemned the tariffs as unfair and unjustified, vowing to take the necessary steps to protect national interests.