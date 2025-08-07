Putin-Trump meeting to serve as precursor for trilateral talks with Zelensky — expert

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will lay the ground for a trilateral meeting with Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky, said Andrey Koshkin, Head of the Department of Political Science and Sociology at Plekhanov Russian University of Economics.

According to the analyst, the summit is necessary, since it has long been clear that a meeting of the two leaders is needed to advance the settlement in Ukraine.

"And now the US leader himself is offering this meeting. Moreover, they also see a light at the end of the tunnel - an immediate trilateral meeting without Western representatives, and [British Prime Minister Keir] Starmer and [German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz agreed to this. Trump discussed this with them. It should be understood that [Vladimir] Zelensky will be a figurehead at this trilateral meeting. But before that, a lot needs to be clarified at a bilateral meeting," Koshkin told TASS.

"We said we were not against meeting with Zelensky, to close the chapter on that. If there are overwhelming reasons for holding a trilateral meeting after a bilateral one, then, without any doubt, it is possible to close the chapter. Trump himself is going to have a dialogue, he is ready to meet. This is very important."

Koshkin was optimistic about the prospects of the meeting, noting that the leaders would negotiate the resolution of the conflict. The summit also shows that the United States has moved from widespread pressure on Russia to dialogue with it.

"This step will be a serious stabilizing condition for the world," the expert said.

The analyst did not rule out that one of the Persian Gulf countries, for instance, Saudi Arabia, could serve as the venue for the summit.

"Trump has good ties with the Saudis. And our president is highly respected in the region. Remember how he was greeted in the UAE. I think a meeting is possible in this area," Koshkin concluded.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Russia and the United States had agreed on a meeting between the presidents of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, in the coming days. According to him, the work on the summit is already underway.