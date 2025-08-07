Putin-Trump meeting not for nothing, specific agreements must be on table — expert

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump could produce agreements on specific points of a Ukraine deal and bring an end to the conflict closer, Vladimir Zharikhin, deputy director of the Institute of CIS Countries, told TASS.

"I think that the meeting was scheduled because the leaders had something to talk about. And the most important thing is to talk about specific proposals that can be agreed upon. Therefore, I think that there will be some agreement [on Ukraine] at this meeting. You know, [otherwise] there would be no point in scheduling it. Therefore, I think that there will be some specific agreement, what the content is – this has not been disclosed, but since they decided to meet, it means that there is a specific subject for the meeting," he said.

When asked whether the upcoming meeting of the leaders of Russia and the United States could bring the end of the Ukrainian conflict closer, Zharikhin said: "Absolutely. But at the same time – as Trump himself has said – there’s still a long way to go."

The expert also opined that the president of the United States has "a certain influence on European countries and, especially, on [Vladimir] Zelensky's team."

"He would not have agreed on an early meeting if the other side [from Europe and Kiev] had given a hard ‘no’ regarding the [possible] agreements, which he apparently informed both the Europeans and Zelensky's team about," the analyst added.

Earlier, the Russian leader's aide Yury Ushakov said that Russia and the United States had brokered an agreement on a meeting between the presidents of the two countries in the coming days, and work on the summit has now begun.